Metro Announces $2 Weeknight Flat Fares, Lower Unlimited Pass Prices

Metro will soon have a flat, $2 fare for many weeknight trips and offer cheaper passes for unlimited rides.

The changes come as Metro tries to increase ridership following the COVID-19 pandemic and a derailment that forced many 7000 series railcars to be pulled from service.

Beginning Monday, riders traveling on Metrorail after 9:30 p.m. on weekdays can purchase tickets at a flat fare of $2 per one-way trip. Those fares are already in effect on weekends and will continue.

Unlimited passes will now cost between $64 and $192 per month, down from $72 to $216. You can buy a pass now for trips starting July 1.

The unlimited passes will be based on customers taking 32 trips per month as opposed to the original 36 trips per month. Trips taken beyond the 32 per month will be free to unlimited pass holders.

Metro said the price reduction provides better value to riders who are no longer commuting five days a week.

“As gas prices remain high and people continue to increase travel and commute to work more often, lowering the price of unlimited passes makes Metrorail and Metrobus an even more attractive option for work and pleasure travel throughout the region,” Metro Board Chair Paul C. Smedberg said in a release.

Passes can be purchased online and fare information can be found on the WMATA website.