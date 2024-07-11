First look: Maryland Department of Transportation unveils first Purple Line light rail vehicle

The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) unveiled the first Purple Line light rail vehicle on Thursday, giving a glimpse of what commuters' rides could be like when the long-awaited line opens between Prince George's and Montgomery counties.

But commuters shouldn't hold their breath. Passengers aren't expected to be riding the Purple Line until winter 2027 at the earliest.

According to MDOT, the new Purple Line vehicles are the longest of their kind in the United States. Each vehicle is 142 feet long, which is about half the size of a football field. The vehicles can carry 430 passengers with seating for 80. The light rail vehicles feature eight bike racks and can accommodate up to eight wheelchairs.

The entire light rail vehicle is one continuous space, unlike Metro's current trains, which are composed of multiple separate cars.

The vehicles are electric and designed to reduce noise as they travel through communities, MDOT said.

The Purple Line is without a doubt the region’s most notoriously delayed transportation project, so the light rail vehicle delivery and reveal marks a major step forward.

The Purple Line project is about 65% done, MDOT Secretary Paul Wiedefeld told News4 Thursday. He said he can't guarantee that the project won't be delayed again, but says he's been aggressively working toward completion.

“Today marks a major milestone for the Purple Line and a major step forward for Maryland’s public transit future,” Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold said in a press release.

The Purple Line is set to consist of 16 miles of track and 21 stations connecting New Carrollton and Bethesda. It will directly connect to the Metrorail’s Red, Green and Orange Lines at Bethesda, Silver Spring, College Park and New Carrollton. The Purple Line will also connect to MARC, Amtrak, and local bus services.