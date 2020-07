Capital Bikeshare will once again offer electric bikes across the D.C. area – and you can even choose to lock them to public bike racks.

The e-bikes offer pedal-assist technology that puts some extra power behind your legs.

It costs an extra $1 to unlock one of the e-bikes, whether you have an annual membership or are spending $2 for a one-time, 30-minute trip.

You can park the e-bikes at Capital Bikeshare stations for free. You can also choose to park the e-bikes on any public bike rack for $1.