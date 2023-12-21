Best and worst times to leave for holiday travel in the DC area

If you plan on driving over the holidays, here's what to know before you head out.

Leaving the D.C. area this Saturday? You won't be alone — AAA suggests you start driving before 10 a.m. that day.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day should be smooth sailing. But traffic will pick up next week. Experts say you should plan to leave your holiday destinations before noon.

Worst times to drive:

As for the worst times to drive, expect lots of company on the roads this Saturday, Dec. 23, between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

And if you're heading back to the D.C. area next week, plan for backups during the afternoon and evening rush; AAA forecasts these days and times as the worst to hit the road:

Tuesday, Dec. 26: 1-5 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 27: 1-7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 28: 2-8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 29: 2-8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 30: 5.7 p.m.

If you're traveling in Virginia:

All rush-hour tolls on the Interstate 66 Express Lanes inside the Capital Beltway will be lifted on Christmas and New Year's Day, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) said.

Periods of heavy traffic are most likely on Friday, Dec. 22, and Saturday, Dec. 23, between mid-morning and evening, as well as Tuesday, Dec. 26 through Thursday, Dec. 27, VDOT said. Those estimations are based on pre-pandemic travel and the past two years, VDOT said.

Some of the areas expected to be the most congested, according to VDOT, are:

Interstate 395 in both directions in the Arlington area

Interstate 95 in both directions around Fredericksburg (however, VDOT says its historical data isn't taking the recent express lanes extension into account)

Interstate 77 in both directions near the Big Walker Tunnel in southwest Virginia, on Friday, Dec. 22

Interstate 64 In the Hampton Roads area could have heavier traffic due to lane and shoulder closures due to construction projects including Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel

Most lane closures and highway work zones will be lifted in two segments to help drivers with holiday travel, VDOT says:

from Friday, Dec. 22 at noon through Tuesday, Dec. 26 at noon

from Friday, Dec. 29 at noon through Tuesday, Jan. 2 at noon

You can get real-time information on work zones and lane closures at 511Virginia.org.

For those traveling for the holidays, fairly tranquil weather is in store for the region through Christmas Day. There will be a gradual warming trend into the holiday weekend before rain arrives late Christmas night. This marks the start of a wet pattern. #MDwx #VAwx #DCwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/jIPpu9Agsi — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) December 21, 2023

If you're traveling in Maryland:

Non-emergency lane closures on state roads will be lifted in two segments, the Maryland State Highway Administration (SHA) said:

Friday, Dec. 22 at 3 p.m. through Tuesday, Dec. 26 at 9 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 29 at 3 p.m. through Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 9 a.m.

The SHA said it will add more highway patrols to high-volume areas such as Interstate 95/495, Interstate 270 and U.S. 50 to help with traffic control and stranded drivers and clear debris from lanes.

Drivers can check real-time highway information and live traffic cams before heading out by checking the SHA's incident page.