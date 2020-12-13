2 Metro Trains Got Stuck Due to a Power Problem; Passengers Evacuated

Two Metrorail trains with passengers were disabled in D.C. Sunday evening due to a lack of power, according to Metro.

The trains were evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

One train got stuck near the Fort Totten station, according to D.C. Fire and EMS. Another train got stuck in a tunnel closest to the Georgia Avenue-Petworth station.

Train service was suspended between Columbia Heights and West Hyattsville, and shuttle bus service was established, according to Metro. Service has since been restored.