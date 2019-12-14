Trainer Accused of Sexually Assaulting Girl During Track Practice

A 54-year-old track coach in Northern Virginia was arrested for sexually assaulting a girl he was training, authorities say.

Arnold D. Thomas, of Leesburg, was alone with the teenage girl at a facility in Ashburn when he groped her multiple times on Dec. 7, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said.

Thomas is a trainer with the Ashburn Elite Track Club, according to the sheriff's office.

He was charged Friday with aggravated sexual battery, taking indecent liberties with a child and abduction. He is being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

Detectives are investigating if Thomas had inappropriate contact with other children.

Authorities are asking anyone who has any information or believes they are a victim to call 703-777-1021.