Tow Truck Driver Killed While Working Along I-495 in Fairfax County

A tow truck driver who was helping a driver stranded on the Capital Beltway in Fairfax County, Virginia, late Monday night was struck and killed during a chain-reaction crash.

Virginia State Police said someone driving a Honda Pilot rear-ended a Ford Edge SUV that was going southbound on I-495 near Route 236. The impact of the crash then caused the Honda to run off the right side of the highway and strike a tow truck.

The driver of the tow truck was outside of the truck, which had its lights flashing, to assist a disabled motorist, police said. As he ran to try to get away from the crash, a Mercedes SUV struck him, according to police. He died at the scene.

Police say the crash investigation is ongoing.