Video: Waterspout Spotted Near Bay Bridge

A tornado warning was issued for a short time for Eastern Shore counties just east of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge after a waterspout was spotted over the bay.

Video shot by News4’s Tom Lynch showed the waterspout just north of Kent Island near Maryland Route 50 just before noon on Saturday. Police told Lynch that the waterspout stayed over water, and there were no reports of damage to anything on land.

The National Weather Service said tornado warnings were issued for Talbot, Queen Anne’s and Kent counties in Maryland until noon.

