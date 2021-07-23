us capitol police

Tom Manger Sworn in as Capitol Police Chief

Manger spent more than 20 years combined as chief for other jurisdictions in the DC region

By Pat Collins

NBC Washington

A familiar name is taking the helm of the U.S. Capitol Police Department.
Tom Manger, the former chief in Fairfax and Montgomery counties, was sworn in Friday.

"This is a really good police department, and one of the things that frustrates me is that there's too many people in this country - this is the first time they've paid attention to the U.S. Capitol Police Department was on January 6," Manger said.

Manger, 66, was a police chief for six years in Fairfax County, Virginia, and for 15 years in Montgomery County, Maryland. After he retired in 2019, Montgomery County named its police headquarters after him.

Manger says it was the riot at the Capitol that caused him to come back to work.

"For me, it was a very emotional thing. I mean, I was watching cops get hurt and that, of course, bothered me a great deal. It was the first time since I had retired that I wished I was not retired."

Manger has a reputation for being visual and vocal. He says he has no plans to change.

"Part of my responsibility is not only to be accountable for this police department but to be transparent to the public," Manger said.

