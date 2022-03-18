women

Together We Can – The Power of Women

Free Virtual Webinar - Friday, March 25th - Noon to 1pm

Register here for this Women's History Month panel discussion, moderated by News4 Anchor Erika Gonzalez. Our guests will share their thoughts and experiences on accelerating career progression, negotiating on your own behalf, breaking the glass ceiling to get more women into executive positions, and the importance of allies, mentors, and sponsors.

Panelists:
Jackie Bradford, President and General Manager: NBC4, Telemundo 44, NBC Sports Washington

Candace Waterman, M.C.A., President & CEO, Women Impacting Public Policy (WIPP)

April Johnson, Esq., CEO & Cofounder, Happied

Sharon Cao, COO & Cofounder, Happied

This event is presented by NBC4, T44 and NBC Sports Washington in partnership with M&T Bank and Wilmington Trust.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

womenFree Webinar
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us