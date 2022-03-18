Together We Can – The Power of Women

Register here for this Women's History Month panel discussion, moderated by News4 Anchor Erika Gonzalez. Our guests will share their thoughts and experiences on accelerating career progression, negotiating on your own behalf, breaking the glass ceiling to get more women into executive positions, and the importance of allies, mentors, and sponsors.

Panelists:

Jackie Bradford, President and General Manager: NBC4, Telemundo 44, NBC Sports Washington



Candace Waterman, M.C.A., President & CEO, Women Impacting Public Policy (WIPP)



April Johnson, Esq., CEO & Cofounder, Happied



Sharon Cao, COO & Cofounder, Happied

This event is presented by NBC4, T44 and NBC Sports Washington in partnership with M&T Bank and Wilmington Trust.