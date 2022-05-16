Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Together We Can

The Economic Power of the Asian American Pacific Islander Community

NBC4, in partnership with M&T Bank and Wilmington Trust, invite you to a free virtual discussion on Wednesday, May 18th from Noon-1pm.

Register HERE

Our panelists will discuss the economic contributions of the Asian American Pacific Islander Community and the importance of cultural competency, advocacy, and resources to empower AAPI owned businesses.

OPENING REMARKS

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Y. Michele Kang, Founder & CEO Congosante, and Majority Owner, Washington Spirit

MODERATOR

Eun Yang, News4 Today Anchor

Local

Metro 9 mins ago

Metro Riders, Officials Call for Answers on Operator ‘Safety Issue'

Business 5 hours ago

Carlyle Group to Acquire ManTech in $4.2B All-Cash Deal

PANELISTS

Reggie Aggarwal, Founder & CEO/CVENT

Chiling Tong, President & CEO, Asian/Pacific Islander American Chamber of Commerce and Entrepreneurship (ACE)

Tien Wong, Chairman & CEO, Opus8 Inc.

This article tagged under:

Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage MonthAAPI Month
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us