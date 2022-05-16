Together We Can

NBC4, in partnership with M&T Bank and Wilmington Trust, invite you to a free virtual discussion on Wednesday, May 18th from Noon-1pm.

Register HERE

Our panelists will discuss the economic contributions of the Asian American Pacific Islander Community and the importance of cultural competency, advocacy, and resources to empower AAPI owned businesses.

OPENING REMARKS

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Y. Michele Kang, Founder & CEO Congosante, and Majority Owner, Washington Spirit

MODERATOR

Eun Yang, News4 Today Anchor

PANELISTS

Reggie Aggarwal, Founder & CEO/CVENT

Chiling Tong, President & CEO, Asian/Pacific Islander American Chamber of Commerce and Entrepreneurship (ACE)

Tien Wong, Chairman & CEO, Opus8 Inc.