Together We Can

NBC4, in partnership with M&T Bank and Wilmington Trust, invite you to a free virtual discussion on Wednesday, May 18th from Noon-1pm.
Our panelists will discuss the economic contributions of the Asian American Pacific Islander Community and the importance of cultural competency, advocacy, and resources to empower AAPI owned businesses.
OPENING REMARKS
Y. Michele Kang, Founder & CEO Congosante, and Majority Owner, Washington Spirit
MODERATOR
Eun Yang, News4 Today Anchor
PANELISTS
Reggie Aggarwal, Founder & CEO/CVENT
Chiling Tong, President & CEO, Asian/Pacific Islander American Chamber of Commerce and Entrepreneurship (ACE)
Tien Wong, Chairman & CEO, Opus8 Inc.