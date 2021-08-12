Toddler Who Died From Injuries Suffered in July Crash Was in Driver's Lap: Police

A toddler who died Wednesday from injuries suffered in a crash in July was sitting unrestrained in the driver’s lap, Fairfax County police said.

On July 29 about 10:40 a.m., a 2007 Lincoln Town Car was traveling north on Backlick Road in Springfield, Virginia, when it drifted toward the center median and struck a traffic light pole at the intersection of Barta Road, police said. The Lincoln continued into oncoming traffic, sideswiping a 2017 Ford F-150 and colliding head on with a 2019 Ford F-350, pushing the F-350 into a 2018 Mercedes GLE 350.

The driver and 2-year-old in the Lincoln and the driver of the F-150 were taken the hospital, where the child died Wednesday night.

The drivers have been released from the hospital.

The Lincoln didn’t have a child safety seat, police said.

Speed and alcohol don’t appear to have caused the crash, police said, but detectives are still investigating whether drugs were a factor.

Charges against the driver of the Lincoln are expected, police said.