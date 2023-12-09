Toddler taken from Virginia Beach found safe; father in custody

A little girl was found safe after she was allegedly abducted from her Virginia Beach home by her estranged father on Saturday, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

An AMBER Alert was issued for the abducted toddler, believed to be in “extreme danger." She was found safe outside of Charlotte, North Carolina, authorities said.

Deandre Dorsey, 27, was arrested. Police said the suspect has six outstanding warrants in Virginia Beach.