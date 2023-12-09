Amber Alert

Toddler taken from Virginia Beach found safe; father in custody

An AMBER Alert was issued for the toddler, who was found safe outside of Charlotte, North Carolina, authorities said.

By Briana Trujillo

handcuffs

A little girl was found safe after she was allegedly abducted from her Virginia Beach home by her estranged father on Saturday, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

An AMBER Alert was issued for the abducted toddler, believed to be in “extreme danger." She was found safe outside of Charlotte, North Carolina, authorities said.

Deandre Dorsey, 27, was arrested. Police said the suspect has six outstanding warrants in Virginia Beach.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Amber AlertVirginiamissing personVirginia Beach
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us