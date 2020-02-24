Three Men Shot in NW DC: Police

Three men were shot in northwest DC Monday afternoon. This comes after a series of other shootings over the weekend. Police say all are conscious and breathing.

The shooting took place just before 2 p.m. at the 900 block of Rhode Island Avenue. Police said more that a dozen shots were fired.

A man was found injured at the scene and two showed up to local hospitals with gun shot wounds, according to police. All are conscious and breathing.

It is unclear if all three men were targeted or were innocent bystanders.

