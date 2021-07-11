Navy Yard

Three Girls Arrested After Allegedly Stunning, Trying to Carjack Victim in Navy Yard

Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case

By NBC Washington Staff

Handcuffs
Ilkay Dede/EyeEm via Getty Images

Three girls were arrested after allegedly attempting to carjack someone and using a stun gun on them in the Navy Yard area of Southeast D.C. Police are searching for a fourth suspect.

D.C. Police said at around 3:20 p.m. Friday four people approached while the victim was sitting in their vehicle in the 1200 block of New Jersey Avenue SE.

Two of them entered the vehicle and one of them assaulted the victim with a stun gun, police said. The group was unable to take the vehicle and they fled on foot.

Officers arrested three girls, a 16 year-old, a 14-year-old and a 12-year-old. A fourth suspect escaped, police said. A description for that suspect was not provided.

The girls were charged with armed carjacking. Police did not say which, if any, of the suspects allegedly stunned the victim.

Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case. Tipsters can call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

