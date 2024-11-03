Thousands gather in Downtown DC in support of women's rights ahead of election

Hundreds of women’s rights marchers mobilized together at freedom plaza in the District.

Their message is clear:

“I don’t think we should ever be living in a society when I have less rights than my mother or my grandmother,” said demonstrator Keisha Jackson of Virginia.

“I think everyone should vote and come out and support the candidate of their choice,” said Nancy, another demonstrator.

Signs filled the plaza, echoing how many who attended the rally felt.

Organizers say the event served as a final push to mobilize voters for Election Day.

“Your voice is your power and if you can’t say that you’re not voting and then take issues with the issues that are going on in this country,” Jackson said.

“To stand up for our rights, and my daughters rights, and my granddaughters,” said demonstrator Robin Baxter of New York.

Baxter and her two daughters, Caroline and Molly, say they felt motivated and encouraged to take to the polls following the Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe v. Wade.

“Abortion rights, bodily rights are on the ballot right now,” she said. “But that’s only the beginning.”

“Vote like your rights depend on it, every time from now until forever,” said demonstrator Molly Harman of Maryland.

The ruling essentially ended all federal protections for abortion rights and reverted abortion law back to the states.

As abortion rights demonstrators were taking to the pavement, March for Life — an anti-abortion rights organization — issued a series of statements via X reading, “We march for all life, and every life should be valued.”

Those who showed up to the rally say they encourage other voters who feel strongly about the issue to ensure their voice is heard by heading to the polls.

“Their vote matters, that their presence matters and this gives them courage perhaps,” Nancy said.

“If you’re not voting, then you’re part of the problem,” Jackson said.

“You can’t have a participatory democracy if you don’t participate,” said Elizabeth, another demonstrator.

“Your vote is your voice,” Baxter said.