Teen stabbed outside Takoma Park Metro

A teenager was stabbed and seriously hurt at the Takoma Park Metro Station Thursday afternoon, police say.

About 2 p.m., Metro Transit Police officers responded to the report of a robbery outside the Metro station's entrance.

Officers found a teenage boy with a stab wound to his upper body, police said. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Metro Transit Police arrested three suspects who ran off to nearby Takoma Park Elementary School on Holly Avenue, police said.

Police said there was no danger to students or the community, but the school had to direct parents to pick up their children from another side of the building as investigators closed off part of the area.

Police said the incident began in D.C. before the people involved crossed into Takoma Park, Maryland.

Metro service was not affected by the stabbing, police said.

