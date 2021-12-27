Thief Threatened Worker with Crossbow Outside DC Trader Joe's: Police

D.C. police are searching for two suspects after one of them allegedly stole a wine bottle from a Trader Joe’s in Northwest D.C. and then used a crossbow to threaten a worker who confronted them.

According to a police report, just before 1 p.m. Sunday, a store employee at the Trader Joe’s located on the 1900 block of 14th Street NW saw one of the suspects conceal a wine bottle inside a red bag. That suspect then exited the store without paying for the item, police said.

When the store worker confronted them outside the establishment, the suspect pulled out a black crossbow and pointed it at the employee, the police report said.

The worker went inside the Trader Joe’s and contacted police. The suspects fled the scene, authorities said.

Police released images Monday from a surveillance camera that captured the pair and asked for the public's assistance in identifying them.

Authorities are investigating the incident as an assault with a dangerous weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099. A $10,000 reward is being offered.