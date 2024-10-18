These DC roads are closed for Howard University's 100th homecoming

Celebrations for Howard University's 100th homecoming kicked off Friday, and several D.C. roads are closed for the big weekend.

Road closures and parking restrictions for Howard University Homecoming

These streets are closed from 12 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday:

6th Street, NW between Girard Street, NW and Howard Place, NW

Howard Place, NW between Georgia Avenue, NW and 6th Street, NW

Girard Street, NW between Georgia Avenue, NW and 6th Street, NW

Fairmount Street, NW between Georgia Avenue, NW and 6th Street, NW

No parking or traffic is allowed on these streets from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday:

8th Street, NW between Barry Place, NW and V Street, NW

Barry Place, NW between Georgia Avenue and 9th Street, NW

These streets are closed off to traffic and parking from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday: