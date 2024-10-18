These DC roads are closed for Howard University's 100th homecoming

Celebrations for Howard University's 100th homecoming kicked off Friday, and several D.C. roads are closed for the big weekend.
Road closures and parking restrictions for Howard University Homecoming
These streets are closed from 12 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday:
- 6th Street, NW between Girard Street, NW and Howard Place, NW
- Howard Place, NW between Georgia Avenue, NW and 6th Street, NW
- Girard Street, NW between Georgia Avenue, NW and 6th Street, NW
- Fairmount Street, NW between Georgia Avenue, NW and 6th Street, NW
No parking or traffic is allowed on these streets from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday:
- 8th Street, NW between Barry Place, NW and V Street, NW
- Barry Place, NW between Georgia Avenue and 9th Street, NW
These streets are closed off to traffic and parking from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday:
- 6th Street, NW from W Street, NW to Fairmont Street, NW
- College Street, from 6th Street, NW to 4th Street, NW
- 4th Street, NW from T Street, NW to Howard Place, NW
- Georgia Avenue, NW from Columbia Road, NW to Florida Avenue, NW
- 7th Street, NW from Florida Avenue, NW to S Street, NW
- Florida Avenue, NW from Georgia Avenue, NW to 4th Street, NW
- 6th Street, NW from Florida Avenue, NW to U Street, NW
- 5th Street, NW from Florida Avenue, NW to U Street, NW
- 4th Street, NW from Florida Avenue, NW to McMillan Drive, NW
- 5th Street, NW from McMillan Drive, NW to Hobart Place, NW