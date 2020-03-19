The Ultimate Guide to the DC Cherry Blossoms

Cherry Blossom Timelapse by David Coleman, Cherry Blossom Watch

Current Stage: Stage Five

D.C.'s cherry tree florets are now puffy white, signaling the fifth stage of peak bloom, says D.C.'s National Park Service. The fifth stage marks the penultimate level to peak bloom, which is predicted to occur between March 21 - 24.

NPS defines peak bloom as the day when 70% of Yoshino cherry blossoms are open. However, predicting cherry trees' peak bloom is nearly impossible more than 10 days in advance because blossom development is dependent on weather conditions, NPS says.

Petals pushing through.

Trees at stage five - puffy white;

In the past, out of the ordinary weather conditions have shifted peak bloom to as early as March 15 in 1990 to as late as April 18 in 1958.

Yoshino cherry trees generally bloom for several days, with cool weather potentially extending the length of the blooming period.

Peak Bloom Projection

The peak bloom projection for the cherry blossoms on the National Mall has moved up to March 21-24, according to the National Park Service.

The original forecast predicted peak bloom around March 27-30, but NPS explained in a tweet that temperatures over the last week have been warmer than expected and they expect this trend to continue.

As cherry blossom season kicks off, social distancing due to the coronavirus has resulted in lower than usual turnouts. News4's Derrick Ward reports.

“In the weeks since we made that initial announcement, we’ve had several days 10 degrees or higher than temperatures forecast. We’re looking at a continued warming trend for the next couple of weeks and that’s causing us to reassess and re-project,” said NPS Chief of Communications Mike Litterst.

NPS horticulturists will continue to monitor the buds’ development as the end of March approaches.

How to Avoid the Crowds

One major part of D.C.'s cherry blossom season are the overwhelming crowds of tourists and locals alike who flock to the National Mall to snap pictures of the blooms. An estimated 1.5 million people visit D.C. every year for the Cherry Blossom Festival.

As concerns over the coronavirus mount, many people may make even more of an effort to avoid big crowds during peak bloom. Luckily, with cherry trees all over the district, it's possible to enjoy the blooms while practicing safe social distancing.

Here's a map of all the cherry trees in D.C. that aren't in major hotspots like the tidal basin and the National Mall. For some, enjoying the blossoms can be as simple as walking a few blocks from your front door.

All the Neighborhood Cherry Trees in the District

Cherry trees on non-federal land in D.C., color-coded by type of tree and sized according to the tree's diameter. Click on the magnifying glass at the bottom of the map to search for your address.

Here are some other places you can go:

Best Cherry Blossom Viewing Spots

Types of Cherry Trees

As the map above shows, D.C. is home to more than just the Yoshino cherry trees, for which it's famous. While Yoshino cherry trees make up the vast majority of trees in the tidal basin, there are over 6 different types of cherry trees throughout city.

Cherry Tree Varieties, by Bloom

Do you consider yourself to be a cherry blossom aficionado? Here's a quiz to test your knowledge on the iconic trees that draw visitors from all over the world to the District for their beauty.