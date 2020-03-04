Cherry Blossoms

Cherry Blossom Peak Bloom Predicted for March 27-30

Peak bloom is when 70% of trees on the National Mall are flowering

By Sophia Barnes

NBC Universal, Inc.

D.C.'s famous cherry blossom trees will reach peak bloom around March 27-30, the National Park Service says.

Peak bloom is one of the highlights of the National Cherry Blossom Festival Season. It's when 70% of the Yoshino cherry trees on the National Mall are fully flowering.

The National Park Service announced Wednesday when they expect the cherry blossom trees to reach peak bloom. It will arrive just in time for the Blossom Kite Festival. Peak bloom is expected to be over by early April, when major events like the parade, Anacostia River Festival and Petalpalooza will be held.

In ideal conditions, the trees can remain in peak bloom for about 10 days. This year's peak bloom is expected to be a bit shorter.

But it's likely that some trees will flower a little later than most.

Peak bloom the final stage of the cherry blossom season. On Tuesday, NPS announced the trees had reached stage 2, meaning green florets are visible. This typically occurs about 16 to 21 days before peak bloom.

An unusually warm winter has spurred the flowers to emerge on the early side this year. This year, the trees reached stage one on Feb. 28, but it was even earlier in 2018, 2017 and 2012.

