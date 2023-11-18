The 2023 Capitol Christmas Tree has arrived safely in DC

This year's Capitol Christmas Tree has arrived in Washington, D.C., and was set up by employees from the U.S. Forest Service and the Architect of the Capitol's office on Friday morning.

The 63-foot Norway spruce was harvested in West Virginia earlier this month. It marks the third time West Virginia was chosen as the source for "the people's tree." Last year's tree hailed from North Carolina.

Before it arrived in the District, the Forest Service took the tree on a two-week tour throughout West Virginia, so that residents of the state could give the tree a proper send-off.

The tree will now sit on the Capitol West Lawn until New Year's Day.

On Nov. 28, new Speaker of the House Mike Johnson will light the tree in an official tree lighting ceremony.