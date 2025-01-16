‘That's my son': DC woman pleads for help finding stolen dog

“I wouldn't know why somebody would do that,” said Dawn Pelt, whose dog was stolen Sunday afternoon. “Have some compassion. Dogs are people's family. It's not just a pet.”

More than 72 hours after Pelt’s beloved dog, Cody, was taken, she can barely make it through the day and night.

“I was crushed,” Pelt said. “I cry myself to sleep every night.”

Video shows Cody playing in the snow moments before the two year old mini goldendoodle was taken off the street. Pelt says she left him with friends on the field, across from Phelps High School in Northeast D.C. Sunday afternoon to run a quick errand. When she came back, Cody was gone.

She says there were about a dozen athletes and family members here when Cody ran up the bleachers.

Grainy surveillance video appears to show a black jeep pull up, someone gets out and grabs the designer dog.

Pelt says they spent hours looking for that Jeep Sunday with no luck and no signs of Cody.

“Like, you know, like his paws were literally here days ago,” she said.

In the days since, Pelt has been holding on to his outfits like a Thanksgiving sweater and Snoopy Halloween costume to keep him close. But that's not much comfort.

“I wish he was in it,” she said.

Only adding to her anxiety, she says Cody survived a dog attack. Part of his left paw is missing and his ear is split. After eight months in a cast, he's no longer in a brace or on medications, but he's on a strict diet, and he requires special care.

“Even in his time of pain, he was still making me smile,” Pelt said. “He was still running and jumping and loving.”

That's why she's turning to the public.

“I really just want him back,” Pelt said.

While the search continues, she has this message for the person who stole her pet:

“Not just a dog, that's my son.”

Anyone who knows where Cody is or anything that can help with the investigation is encouraged to call the Metropolitan Police Department.