A Thanksgiving baby was born along Interstate 270 in Maryland not long after midnight Thursday morning.

“So, I went from having one passenger to two screaming passengers,” said Brandon Fischer of Georgetown, Maryland. “It was the wildest thing.”

He and his wife, Tiffany, will remember the day because of when what was baking in the oven for the family of three decided to make a grand entrance into the world.

“I’m on I-270, and I’m right at Exit 8, Shady Grove, when she says, ‘I think my water broke,’ and I said, ‘Well, OK, good thing we’re almost there (Shady Grove Medical Center),’” Brandon said. “And then she said, ‘I think I feel her head,’ and then I said, ‘Holy crap.’”

“I was very scared and shocked but also very excited,” Tiffany said.

With Brandon driving and Tiffany in a fetal position, the couple heard the screams of Baby Emilia.

“As soon as Baby Emilia entered the world, she let out a big cry, which made me realize that she was safe and sound,” Tiffany said.

“This baby comes out,” Brandon said. “It’s in her pants – she has her pants kind of around her waist.”

The couple made it to Shady Grove in Rockville, and a host of nurses were there to help mom and the little bundle of joy after the delivery inside the car.

“I’m grateful and thankful to have a happy, healthy baby and to survive natural childbirth,” Tiffany said.

“What more can I be thankful for?” Brandon asked. “It really is the greatest Thanksgiving I’ve ever had and probably ever will have.”

Emilia was born at 12:42 a.m. Thursday, their second child after son Dawson, who was born in 2020.