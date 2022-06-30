Terry McLaurin Shares Heartfelt Letter After Agreeing to Extension With Washington

McLaurin shares heartfelt letter after agreeing to extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Two days after Terry McLaurin agreed to a three-year, $71 million extension, the Washington Commanders star receiver posted a heartfelt letter on his social media platforms -- thanking everyone who has helped him along the way.

"Playing in the NFL is a blessing and something I will never take for granted. From the moment I stepped foot on a field as a 7-year-old until now, I continue to respect the game, play it the right way and leave everything I have on the field. I love the grind and the process of getting better," McLaurin wrote.

"Team accomplishments and goals have always far exceeded individual ones," he continued. "From the day I was drafted, I've had the singular goal to win a Super Bowl with this franchise. This is on my mind every day when I walk into the building. While I am both humbled and ecstatic about this contract, it motivates me to work even harder. I understand and embrace the responsibility that comes with signing this extension. To whom much is given, much is required. There is no other place I would rather be or fan base I would want to represent. As with any life-altering achievement, nobody accomplishes it alone."

McLaurin then went on to list numerous people that have helped him throughout his football journey, from his family to his girlfriend to his high school, college and professional coaches.

The wideout then thanked Washington co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder, as well as head coach Ron Rivera, for "believing in and trusting me to be an ambassador for this organization." McLaurin has been a team captain in each of the past two seasons and was a major face in Washington's rebranding this past February. Now, he's locked in with the organization for four more seasons.

"I do not take this responsibility lightly and will continue to strive to be my best each day on and off the field," McLaurin wrote.

To conclude his lengthy letter, McLaurin thanked the Burgundy and Gold fans -- a group that has not experienced much winning during the wideout's tenure in Washington, but one that has fallen in love with the 26-year-old star.

"And of course, thank you to our amazing fans," McLaurin wrote. "I cannot thank you enough for all the ways you have supported me since the day I was drafted to Washington. You are truly one of a kind. Every opportunity to represent you brings me absolute joy. There is a proud history here in Washington. From the chants to the Hogs, I do not take any of it for granted. I know together, we all can bring the Washington Organization back to the upper echelon of football and reestablish a winning culture. That journey begins now. You demand it, you deserve it, and we will do our best to make it happen. One day at a time, together, through hard work and dedication."

In a second, follow-up tweet, McLaurin also thanked his agent, Buddy Baker, and the entire Entertainment Sports Group for helping get this deal done with the Commanders.

"Lastly, to my agent @ESG_Baker I love you man, you are not just my agent, but my family and my friend," he wrote. "You always believed in what I could do on and off the field. Thank you for helping change my life. There is nothing you wouldn’t do for me, and I feel the exact same about you."

It's no doubt that signing this extension has been an emotional process for McLaurin. This lengthy letter just proves, once again, that he's the exact type of player and person this organization wants to build around.