Terrier Taken With SUV Stolen at Maryland Gas Station

A Pennsylvania couple’s beloved dog is missing after their SUV was stolen Thursday afternoon at a gas station in Landover Hills, Maryland.

The couple was returning home from vacation when they stopped at the gas station. Roxanne Zamilski was in the store, and her husband, Cary, was about to pump gas.

“I turned around to put my credit card into the gas pump to pump gas, grabbed the pump and turned around, and my car was driving away,” he said.

Boston terriers Gianni and Nina were in the Land Rover. Nina was found unharmed about 15 minutes away in Fairmount Heights.

“A good Samaritan, a woman, found her and called us,” Roxanne Zamilski. “Her name and my phone number are on her dog tag.”

But there’s still no sign of 5-year-old Gianni.

“He brings a lot of happy tears to our eyes,” Cary Zamilski said. “He’s a good boy.”

The Land Rover was used in an attempted carjacking of a Mercedes in Southeast D.C., according to a police report. The carjackers bumped the Mercedes, and when the driver got out, one of the carjackers tried to take it but couldn’t get far without the key fob. They jumped back into the Land Rover, which they crashed on Blaine Street NE before getting away.

Crime Solvers is offering up to $2,500 in reward money and the family is adding another $5,000 for Gianni’s safe return.

“It’s just been a terrible thing, and we want it over with,” Cary Zimilski said. “Just want him back.”

Earlier this week, News4 reported four similar fender-bender car thefts in D.C.