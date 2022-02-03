Teens, 13 and 15, Arrested in String of DC Robberies: Police

Two teenagers, ages 13 and 15, have been arrested and charged in a series of robberies and attempted carjackings that happened Wednesday in Washington, D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department said.

D.C. authorities said the boys, both from District Heights, Maryland, were apprehended with help from Prince George’s County police, the same day officials from those jurisdictions announced they will work together and share information to reduce violent carjackings that they said are being committed by kids as young as 12.

“Our jurisdictions are working together to address disturbing spikes in gun violence, specifically as it relates to carjackings,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said during a news conference Wednesday. “We are particularly concerned about how many young people are involved in these crimes.”

The teen suspects were charged in relation to eight offenses: four armed robberies, two attempted armed carjackings and two assaults with intent to commit robberies. All took place in Northeast and Southeast D.C.

In each case, the boys allegedly approached the victims while armed with a gun and demanded their property before fleeing the scene in a vehicle, police said.

Officers said they recovered a BB gun, as well as the car the suspects were using. Police said that vehicle had been reported stolen the night before from the 700 block of Girard Street NW.

Both teenagers were also charged with armed robbery in relation to that robbery.

A 17-year-old found in the stolen vehicle faces a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

During the news conference Wednesday, D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee expressed frustration with the high number of teenagers involved in carjackings.

“Over 100 kids in the District of Columbia arrested for carjacking,” he said. “Over 100 kids arrested in Prince George’s County for carjacking.”

“Let me tell you something: Playtime is over. This is not a video game,” Contee said.

Officials from D.C. and Prince George’s also called on courts, prosecutors and legislative bodies to do more to hold young people accountable. But when pressed by reporters to show data that juveniles who have been arrested once and released are out on the streets committing more carjackings, they were unable to do so.