Teenage Couple Wanted in 18-Year-Old's Killing in Montgomery County

A young couple is wanted in the killing of an 18-year-old man who was found shot to death in Montgomery County, Maryland, Tuesday night.

Kennedy Merrit-Millit was found laying in the intersection of Greencastle Road and Turbridge Drive in the Fairland area, police said. Detectives say they believe there was some sort of back-and-forth or altercation between two groups that ended in gunfire.

Officers tried to save Merrit-Millit, but he died at a hospital.

Homicide detectives returned to the area to ask the public for help finding two other teens they believe are involved in the killing, 18-year-old John Delonte Black Jr., of Burtonsville, and 18-year-old Annbel Sierra Massilon, of Silver Spring.

Police say they should be considered armed and dangerous.

"We consider them dangerous given the nature of the event, the crime that took place so we're not asking for them to be confronted," said Capt. Ruben Rosario,

the director of the Major Crimes Division for the Montgomery County Police Department said.

Police believe Merrit-Millit did not know the couple and they don’t consider his killing to be gang-related.

"Losing a young man, 18 years old, at the early stages of his life is always a tragic thing. It's also tragic that the suspects we're looking for are that young as well," Rosario said.

"We lament the fact that it's young people hurting young people, of course, but at the end of the day, we have to do the best we can to keep the community safe."

Investigators spoke to several witnesses Tuesday night, but would not say whether they're cooperating. Their hope is that someone will step forward to help the close the case.

"Give us a chance, an opportunity to bring them to justice and provide the family with the closure and justice they deserve," Rosario said.