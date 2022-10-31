Teenage Boy Shot in Southeast DC: Police

A teenager was shot in Southeast D.C. Monday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
D.C. police said they were called to the 2600 block of Birney Place SE around 8:41 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
On scene they found a teen boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was unconscious but breathing, and transported to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said.
More details on the shooting and a search for the shooter were not immediately provided.
News4 is expecting more information to be provided at a police press conference tonight.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.