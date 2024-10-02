Teen killed, 2 others critically hurt in Montgomery County crash

A 17-year-old girl is dead and two other teens are critically hurt after a car slammed into a telephone pole in Montgomery County, Maryland, Wednesday morning, police say.

The car was coming around a curve on Norwood Road in Sandy Spring when it crashed into the pole about 8 a.m., Montgomery County police said.

One girl in the car died. Another 17-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy who were also in the car are in critical condition, police said.

Police are investigating if the rainy weather and speed were factors in the crash.

News4's Dominique Moody is at the scene of the crash gathering more information. Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.