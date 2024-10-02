Maryland

Teen killed, 2 others critically hurt in Montgomery County crash

Three teens were in the car when it collided with a telephone pole in Sandy Spring, Maryland, police say

By Dominique Moody, News4 Reporter

A 17-year-old girl is dead and two other teens are critically hurt after a car slammed into a telephone pole in Montgomery County, Maryland, Wednesday morning, police say.

The car was coming around a curve on Norwood Road in Sandy Spring when it crashed into the pole about 8 a.m., Montgomery County police said.

One girl in the car died. Another 17-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy who were also in the car are in critical condition, police said.

Police are investigating if the rainy weather and speed were factors in the crash.

