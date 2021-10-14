Leesburg

Teen Girl Assaulted on Trail in Leesburg: Police

The teen was running along the Washington and Old Dominion Trail in Virginia when a man attacked, police say

By NBC Washington Staff

A teenage girl was assaulted on the Washington and Old Dominion Trail in Virginia — and police are looking for a cyclist who may have helped stop the attack.

The teen was jogging last Thursday about 6 p.m. near the trail access point from Tuscarora Creek Park, the Leesburg Police Department said.

A man suddenly grabbed her, police said.

Someone riding a bike ran into with suspect, who fled, police said.

Police are still trying to find that cyclist and any other witnesses to hear their account.

The assault suspect is described as a man with dark brown curly hair that's about shoulder length. He was described as over 6 feet tall with hairy arms. He was wearing tan cargo shorts and a blue short-sleeved shirt, police said.

