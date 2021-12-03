Teen Found Shot in Middle of Street in Northeast DC

A 17-year-old boy was critically injured in a shooting in Northeast D.C. Friday afternoon.

He was found shot in the middle of the street on Mount Olivet Road near West Virginia Avenue about 3:45 p.m. He was unconscious and barely breathing when he was taken to a hospital.

There’s no word on a suspect or motive.

The teen is a student at KIPP DC.

D.C. is preparing to launch a new crime prevention program in the neighborhood.

As gun violence continues to impact younger people in the District, Police Chief Robert Contee is holding a youth summit Saturday.

The chief says it's important to listen to and understand the concerns of the younger generation when it comes to public safety and policing.

The summit is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Eastern High School.