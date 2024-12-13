Teen charged after he was spotted with gun in Charles County school

A 17-year-old boy faces charges after he was spotted with a handgun inside a high school in Charles County, Maryland, authorities say.

The teen was spotted with a gun at Henry E. Lackey High School the night of Dec. 6, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Officers were working security at an indoor afterschool event when “they were made aware of a male in the gymnasium who was armed with a handgun,” a statement from the sheriff’s office said.

The officers approached the teen and he ran. After a brief chase, they were able to apprehend him. Officers found the gun and “personal items” linked to the teen, the sheriff’s office said.

The teen, whose name was not released, was charged as an adult with illegal possession of a handgun and related charges. He is not a Charles County Public School student, according to the sheriff’s office.