Takoma Park red light program issues warnings before giving out citations

The City of Takoma Park Police Department is implementing a new Red Light Camera Enforcement Program starting Sept. 23.

The program aims to deter dangerous driving and improve compliance with traffic signals, according to a press release.

The cameras will issue warning notices during a 30-day grace period to drivers who don’t stop at red lights where no citations are given out. After 30 days, citations will start to be issued.

The program starts on Sept. 23 and more intersections will be added to the program on Sept. 30 and Oct. 7.

Which intersections are going to have the new cameras?

Locations effective Sept. 23:

Eastbound Philadelphia Avenue at Piney Branch Road

Northbound Piney Branch Road at Philadelphia Avenue

Southbound Piney Branch Road at Philadelphia Avenue

Locations effective Sept. 30:

Southbound New Hampshire Avenue at Glenside Drive

Northbound New Hampshire Avenue at Erskine Street

Locations effective Oct. 7:

Northbound New Hampshire Avenue at Holton Lane

Southbound New Hampshire Avenue at Ethan Allen Avenue

Fines will increase as citations add up

An automated red-light violation fine is $75. Fines could increase up to $100 if court-imposed costs are added when contesting citations.

No points will be added to a driver's license and vehicle insurance providers will not be notified of red-light camera citations.

Citations can be paid online, in person or by mail. Specific instructions will be included with the violation notice.