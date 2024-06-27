Red Line

Takoma Metro station to reopen 2 days early

Crews have updated the tracks, upgraded the lighting and refreshed the station signage

By Maggie More

A stop on the Red Line is reopening ahead of schedule, after a weeks-long closure for updates and repairs.

Metro passengers will be able to board trains at the Takoma station on Friday, two days earlier than expected.

At the beginning of June, five stations on the Northeast side of the Red Line shut down for construction. Those stations were:

  • Glenmont
  • Wheaton
  • Forest Glen
  • Silver Spring
  • Takoma
In the time the Takoma station was closed, crews have updated the tracks, upgraded the lighting and refreshed the station's signage.

The closure also allowed the Maryland Transit Administration to make progress on its Purple Line project and complete other maintenance.

The other four stations are expected to reopen at the end of August.

While those stations are closed, WMATA will provide free limited shuttle buses to the stations. On weekdays, there will be a free express shuttle from Silver Spring to Metro Center. Parking will also be free during the summer closures.

For more information, visit the WMATA website.

