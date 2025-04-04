Crime and Courts

DC stabbing suspect charged with trying to kill 6 people

Good Samaritans intervened when the suspect started stabbing people in the Trinidad neighborhood of DC, police say

By Walter Morris, News4 Reporter and Gina Cook

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was charged with trying to kill six people after he stabbed himself and several others in Northeast D.C. Thursday, police say.

Kevin Steve Andrade, 34, was walking with a woman along Meigs Place in the Trinidad neighborhood when he suddenly started stabbing himself and her, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

“The suspect was in an altered mental state from an unknown substance,” D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith said Thursday.

Then Andrade randomly stabbed other women on the street, including a grandmother getting into a car with her grandchildren, police said.

“The grandmother and her granddaughters were getting in a car, primarily minding their own business,” Smith said.

Andrade ran northbound on Montello Avenue NE, where he attacked a sixth person, police said.

Good Samirtans then chased him and were able to subdue him near the intersection of Montello Avenue and Mt. Olivet Road.

Multiple people were taken into hospital and a suspect is in custody after a mass stabbing in Northeast D.C. News4's Walter Morris reports from the scene, and Investigative Reporter Ted Oberg takes a look at crime stats in the neighborhood and in D.C. in general.

Officers who were in the area then took Andrade into custody.

Four women and two men were taken to hospitals. They were stable, police said Thursday evening.

Police said Thursday evening Andrade had surgery for serious injuries that were not life-threatening.

He was charged with six counts of assault with intent to kill.

Police said they recovered a bloody knife a few feet away from Andrade.

