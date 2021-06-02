Synagogue in Potomac Has Pro-Israel Sign Cut Down

Montgomery County police are investigating an act of vandalism at a synagogue in Potomac.

Outside Congregation Har Shalom, a sign that said “Har Shalom Supports Israel” was cut down and taken away over Memorial Day weekend.

The sign had been in place for years, Rabbi Adam Raskin said. The wound cuts deep.

“To make Jews feel intimidated, afraid, uncomfortable — to attack Jews or Jewish property — is antisemitism,” Raskin said.

A series of antisemitic crimes have been reported across the United States in the wake of violence between Israelis and Palestinians. A fragile truce between Israel and the Hamas militant group is in place after an 11-day war killed more than 250 people and caused heavy destruction in the Gaza Strip.

Beth Hoch, director of early childhood education at Har Shalom, said the vandalism created a teachable moment for children.

“Every day is about, how do we teach our children to be the citizens of the future?” she said.

Children made their own signs, and the stolen sign will be replaced.

“The children asked, ‘What happens if it happens again?’ What I told them is we’re going to continue to put those messages up,” Hoch said.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact police.