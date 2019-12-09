SUV Driver Dead After Crashing Into Home in Maryland

A driver who was trying to evade police crashed into a Maryland home and died, authorities say.

About 12:30 a.m. Monday, Prince George's County officers in the area of Adelphi Road and Van Buren Street in University Park tried to stop the driver of a red SUV who appeared to not be wearing a seatbelt.

The driver took off when officers walked towards the SUV, police said.

When the officers got back to their cruisers, the SUV was gone from sight, according to police.

Police said the officers didn't pursue the driver, but began to canvass the area.

A short time later, they saw the SUV overturned in a front yard in the 7100 block of College Heights Drive.

The driver, 30-year-old Jennifer Sorto, was killed, police said.

None of the residents inside the home were hurt. A passenger from the vehicle was treated for injuries.

Investigators believe the SUV struck a parked car, skidded sideways and flipped before striking the house. Excessive speed and weather conditions were factors in the crash, police said.

Police are investigating if alcohol or any other factors played a role.