Suspicious Object Near Pentagon Investigated, Cleared

A suspicious object near the Pentagon was investigated and cleared early Tuesday, officials say.

A Pentagon Force Protection Agency (PFPA) unit on routine patrol spotted a suspicious object in the south parking lot at about 6:30 a.m., the agency said. They cordoned off the area and blocked vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

A hazardous device unit responded and the object was “rendered safely” at about 6:50 a.m., PFPA said in a statement. An all-clear was given at 7:35 a.m. and the area was reopened.

“There is no threat to the Pentagon and surrounding area,” the agency said.

No information on the object was released. An investigation is ongoing.

