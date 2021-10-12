Pentagon

Suspicious Object Near Pentagon Investigated, Cleared

By NBC Washington Staff

Pentagon
A suspicious object near the Pentagon was investigated and cleared early Tuesday, officials say. 

A Pentagon Force Protection Agency (PFPA) unit on routine patrol spotted a suspicious object in the south parking lot at about 6:30 a.m., the agency said. They cordoned off the area and blocked vehicle and pedestrian traffic. 

A hazardous device unit responded and the object was “rendered safely” at about 6:50 a.m., PFPA said in a statement. An all-clear was given at 7:35 a.m. and the area was reopened. 

“There is no threat to the Pentagon and surrounding area,” the agency said. 

No information on the object was released. An investigation is ongoing. 

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

