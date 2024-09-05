Suspect accused of dumping gun before DC officer's death turns self in

The man accused of hiding a gun in a storm drain has turned himself in a week after a D.C. officer was shot and killed while trying to retrieve the weapon, police said.

Tyrell Lamonte Bailey turned himself in to police at the 7th District Police Station at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a police spokesperson. He’s charged with carrying a pistol without a license.

D.C. Investigator Wayne David died last Wednesday after the gun he was trying to retrieve from a storm drain went off. He was 52 and served as an officer for 25 years.

Officers with MPD’s Robbery Suppression Unit were canvassing Quarles Street NE when they saw a man get out of a suspicious car. Officers tried to make contact with him but he ran to I-295 and stashed the gun. He fled onto the back of a passing motorcycle.

D.C. police have not said whether Bailey will face additional charges.

"I want to thank the members of the Metropolitan Police Department and express my appreciation for the community for their tips and information that led to identifying and the arrest of this individual," MPD Chief Pamela A. Smith said in a press release about the arrest.

"Our focus is on honoring the memory and legacy of Investigator Wayne David and giving him an exceptional send off during his funeral services next week. Our department continues to heal, and we’ll continue to support the family as they grieve and heal."

Bailey was sought by local and federal authorities and there was a $60,000 reward available in the case. He is expected to appear in court Thursday.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.