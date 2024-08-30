‘That type of impact': Fallen DC Officer Wayne David fondly remembered

Inspector Wayne David, 52, died Wednesday after a gun he was trying to retrieve from a storm drain accidentally fired, hitting him in the upper body.

Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith got emotional Thursday while talking about David's death, calling it a tragedy. Outside the department's Special Operations Division, a memorial grew around his police cruiser, which was covered in an array of photos and vibrant bouquets of flowers.

At David’s church — National Community Church in Southeast D.C. — he was remembered as a man with a big heart and a big smile who loved to give back.

A member of the congregation, he also provided security for the church.

“Very easy to talk to, very easy to engage and a non-threatening presence, in spite of the badge, in spite of having all the regalia,” Pastor Ernest Clover said.

“Officer David was the epitome of community policing,” a fellow officer wrote on Facebook. “He regularly worked overtime at the Metro stations and would challenge high school students with trivia before they could pass, just to make sure they were keeping up with their studies.”

Metro recently honored David for helping disarm a woman threatening officers with a knife at the Fort Totten station.

Since 2007, David worked as a crime scene search officer, recovering illegal guns across the city.

“For him this wasn’t just a job,” Carroll said. “Every day he went out, he engaged the kids that were out there, trying to put them on the right path. Talking to people, making sure they were doing the right things.”

One officer said you could never tell when David had a bad day because he always had a smile on his face.

“Praying his family would know, OK, I know my dad did all this other stuff and I know he was at that church, but I didn’t know he had that type of impact,” Clover said.

It began with police stop of suspicious car

It began near DC-295 in the 4500 block of Coral Street NE about 5:40 p.m. Wednesday. Police were conducting a routine stop for what they described as a suspicious car when a suspect ran from the car and onto 295. Officers saw the suspect throw a gun into a storm drain, Executive Assistant Chief of Police Jeffrey Carroll said.

David, a 25-year veteran, was retrieving the gun when it went off.

Police are still looking for the suspect who threw the gun into the drain. He fled the scene after jumping on the back of a motorcycle. Police are also looking for the person who was driving the motorcycle.

On Thursday, Smith urged the suspect to turn himself in. MPD, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are offering a $50,000 reward in the case.

Smith told reporters ATF is examining the gun. The serial number was scratched off

MPD's Internal Affairs Division is investigating to see if department protocols were followed in the recovery of the weapon.

Smith indicated that David had a body-worn camera.