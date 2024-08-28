Metropolitan Police Department (DC Police / MPD)

Police officer shot in Northeast DC

Gun fired as police attempted to retrieve it from a storm drain

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A D.C. police officer was shot near Kenilworth and Eastern avenues in Northeast Wednesday evening.

About 5:40 p.m., police observed a suspicious car and attempted to speak with a person who got out of the car, Executive Assistant Chief Jeffery Carroll said. That person ran from police and jumped onto southbound Interstate 295, where police saw him put a gun in a storm drain.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

He then ran to northbound I-295 and got away on the back of a motorcycle, police said. It's unclear if the driver of the motorcycle knew him.

As police attempted to get the gun out of the storm drain, it went off and struck an officer somewhere in the upper body.

The officer was flown to MedStar Washington Hospital Center. His condition is unknown.

There is a massive police presence at the scene affecting rush hour traffic in that area, including a backup on I-295. The southbound lanes are blocked for the investigation.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Washington DC

DC foodies respond to Keith Lee criticism

Washington DC

Former District Dogs employee arrested in death of 5-month-old puppy

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting with the investigation.

D.C. police are looking for the suspicious person. Anyone with information should call 202-727-9099.

The officer has been with the Metropolitan Police Department for more than 25 years and has been a member of the Violent Crime Suppression Division for 15 years.

Stay with News4 and NBCWashington.com for developments to this breaking story.

This article tagged under:

Metropolitan Police Department (DC Police / MPD)Washington DC
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us