Police officer shot in Northeast DC

A D.C. police officer was shot near Kenilworth and Eastern avenues in Northeast Wednesday evening.

About 5:40 p.m., police observed a suspicious car and attempted to speak with a person who got out of the car, Executive Assistant Chief Jeffery Carroll said. That person ran from police and jumped onto southbound Interstate 295, where police saw him put a gun in a storm drain.

He then ran to northbound I-295 and got away on the back of a motorcycle, police said. It's unclear if the driver of the motorcycle knew him.

As police attempted to get the gun out of the storm drain, it went off and struck an officer somewhere in the upper body.

The officer was flown to MedStar Washington Hospital Center. His condition is unknown.

There is a massive police presence at the scene affecting rush hour traffic in that area, including a backup on I-295. The southbound lanes are blocked for the investigation.

Incident: MPD is working a critical incident in the area of I-295 and Eastern Avenue where an officer sustained a gunshot wound. The officer is being transported to an area hospital. We are working to gather additional information and will update as soon as possible. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 28, 2024

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting with the investigation.

D.C. police are looking for the suspicious person. Anyone with information should call 202-727-9099.

The officer has been with the Metropolitan Police Department for more than 25 years and has been a member of the Violent Crime Suppression Division for 15 years.

Stay with News4 and NBCWashington.com for developments to this breaking story.