Northeast DC

Suspect sought for hiding gun in drain before DC officer's death

Tyrell Lamonte Bailey is sought on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm. D.C. Investigator Wayne David died after a gun he was trying to retrieve from a storm drain went off

By Andrea Swalec

Authorities say they now know the name of a man who hid a gun in a D.C. storm drain before a veteran officer went to retrieve it last week, the gun fired and the officer was killed.

Tyrell Lamonte Bailey is sought by local and federal authorities. He’s 27, 5-foot-6, about 180 pounds and has tattoos that cover both arms, D.C. police said Tuesday.

Bailey is wanted on a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm.

D.C. Investigator Wayne David died last Wednesday after a gun he was trying to retrieve from a storm drain went off. He was 52 and served as an officer for 25 years.

Officers with MPD’s Robbery Suppression Unit were canvassing Quarles Street NE when they saw a man get out of a suspicious car. Officers tried to make contact with him but he ran to I-295 and stashed the gun. He fled onto the back of a passing motorcycle.

D.C. police did not say on Tuesday whether Bailey will face additional charges.

The reward for information in the case was increased to $60,000. It’s made up of:

  • $20,000 from the Metropolitan Police Department
  • $20,000 from the FBI’s Washington Field Office
  • $10,000 from the the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives’ Washington Field Division
  • $10,000 from the U.S. Marshals Service

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact D.C. police by phone or text. Information can be submitted anonymously.

Northeast DC
