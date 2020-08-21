Suspect in Killing of 10-Year-Old Makiyah Wilson Arrested

More than two years after 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson was gunned down in her Northeast D.C. neighborhood, the U.S. Marshal's Office has arrested another of the 11 people charged in her death.

Isaiah Murchison was arrested in a home in Fredericksburg, Virginia, on Thursday, U.S. Marshals confirmed. Law enforcement had been searching for Murchison for more than a year and offered a $10,000 reward for help capturing him.

He is charged with first-degree murder. No information was given on what led to the arrest.

Wilson was killed in July 2018 while trying to buy ice cream near a busy apartment courtyard. Four men jumped out of a black car and opened fire into a crowd of people. Wilson's 18-year-old sister and three others were injured, police said.

Police described the shooting as a dispute between gangs. Muchison is a known member of the Wellington Park crew, U.S. Marshals say.

