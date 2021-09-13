Suspect IDed After Shooting Threat Against Middle Schoolers

Extra police are stationed at Monocacy Middle School in Frederick, Maryland, on Monday, following shooting threats made on social media.

Frederick City Police said that they and Frederick County Public Schools officials learned on Sunday of a "credible threat" against specific students at the school. The threat came from from a social media post involving Monocacy students, police said. The initial threat indicated a plan to shoot students at the school, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

School resource officers were immediately made aware of the threat and began to investigate, police said.

The families of specific targets were notified.

Police have identified a primary suspect in the investigation. They said Monday that they are in touch with the suspect and the suspect’s family, and charges are pending.

However, details on the situation are scarce right now, as the people involved are juveniles, and the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators said they have determined that, although the threat was credible, "the suspects did not have access to the means to carry out the plan," police said in a release.

Police and the school system said they no longer believe there is an active threat against the school but police will have an increased presence at the school in the coming days.

Someone who works at the school said that everything was calm there Monday.