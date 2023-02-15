Suspect Arrested in Deadly Charles County Triple Shooting

A 19-year-old man charged with killing two men and injuring a third on Monday in Charles County, Maryland, was on probation for another crime at the time of the deadly shooting, authorities say.

Jayden Kevin Craig, of Indian Head, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the triple shooting, the Charles County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said Craig shot 19-year-old Xavien Bert Carroll, 23-year-old Amonte Martez Green, and a third man on Shelton Court Monday afternoon.

The shooting victims drove off from the shooting scene, and deputies found them a short time later in an SUV that was pulled to the side of the road along Route 120 near Laurel Drive.

Carroll and Green died from their injuries. The third man who was shot remains in serious condition, the sheriff's office said Wednesday.

The sheriff's office said Craig was on probation for an unrelated firearms charge at the time of Monday's deadly shooting. In December, a judge sentenced Craig to serve 48 hours for the firearms violation, according to the sheriff's office.

Craig was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault and other charges. He is being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.