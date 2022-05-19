Surgical Assistant in Montgomery County Accused of Sexually Assaulting Patient

A surgical assistant in Montgomery County, Maryland, is accused of sexually assaulting a patient after she had a procedure, police say.

Mir Asadullah Naqvi, 47, was arrested Wednesday after police say a woman reported she was sexually assaulted at the Olney Center for Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery on April 5, police said.

The victim immediately reported the assault to police and detectives collected evidence that was connected to Naqvi, police said.

Police charged Naqvi, of Ellicott City, with second-degree sexual assault and third- and fourth-degree sexual offenses.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

He is in jail while he awaits a bond hearing, police said.

Detectives believe there could be more victims that haven't contacted police and they are urging any additional victims to call 240-773-5400.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.