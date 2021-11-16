Student Stabbed in Calvert County School Cafeteria: Police

One student is hurt and another is in custody after a stabbing Tuesday morning in a high school in Calvert County, Maryland, the sheriff’s office said.

A school resource officer assigned to the school responded at around 11:18 a.m. to the cafeteria area of Patuxent High School in Lusby after a 15-year-old boy stabbed a 16-year-old boy in the arm and torso during a “physical altercation”, according to a preliminary investigation.

The victim suffered injuries that are not life-threatening and was taken to the University of Maryland Capital Regional Medical Center, police said.

The teenage suspect was quickly arrested, taken to the sheriff’s office, and is being held at a juvenile facility, authorities said. He was charged with first-degree assault and possession of a dangerous weapon on school property.

An investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to contact Calvert County police