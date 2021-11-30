dc guns

Student Found With ‘Ghost Gun' at DC School: Police

A record number of ghost guns have been recovered in D.C. this year

By NBC Washington Staff

A student entering a D.C. school was found to have a “ghost gun” on Tuesday afternoon, police say. 

The 18-year-old student was entering Eastern Senior High School, near RFK Stadium, at about 12:15 p.m. when the weapon was detected, police said. 

The student was taken into custody without incident. Charges are pending. 

It’s unclear if the weapon was loaded.

Ghost guns are sold as parts and assembled by the user. They have no serial number, require no background check and can sometimes evade metal detectors, the News4 I-Team reported earlier this month

A record number of ghost guns have been recovered in D.C. this year, the I-Team reported. 

