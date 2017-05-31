Weather Alert: Strong Storms Roll Through During Evening Commute

Severe storms could affect the evening commute in the D.C. area.

Storms with heavy rain, lightning and hail are possible.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for parts of Prince George's, Montgomery, Anne Arundel and Howard counties in Maryland until 6:30 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for parts of Anne Arundel County, Maryland, until 7:15 p.m.

Get the latest weather from NBCWashington.com:

Download our free weather apps for iPad and iPhone. You can also follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and sign up for our e-mail newsletters.